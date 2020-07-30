Grocery store employees call 911 on ax-wielding man who refused to wear mask

WEST PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man carrying an ax in a grocery store is accused of threatening employees after being told he needed to wear a face mask.

An employee at the Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway asked Michael Bevans and the woman with him to put on a mask inside the store but they refused. The employee told them to leave which is when deputies say he became belligerent and yelled racial slurs.

The arrest report states he kept arguing with employees and repositioned his hand on an ax that he was carrying, which made employees think he was going to hit them with it.

Deputies found Bevans walking down Lillian Highway a short time later.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

