MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You asked about how you could get your own Greene & Phillips Umbrella, so we decided to give away one every week. Here’s how it works:

WKRG News 5’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will pick a lucky winner of an iconic Greene & Phillips Umbrella every Wednesday in WKRG News 5 at 5 p.m. You can watch every live broadcast on our Watch Now page.

How do you register to win? All you have to do is enter below and you’ll be in the drawing every week of 2022. One submission is good for the entire year.

Be sure to share with your friends this chance to win an iconic Greene & Phillips Umbrella.