Greene named at All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



#21

Khalil Greene SS (2003)

The 2002 College Baseball Player of the Year at Clemson, Greene started the 2003 season in Mobile. He hit .275 in 59 games before being promoted to AAA. He debuted with the Padres later that year and would spend six seasons in San Diego, mostly as the team’s starting shortstop. His 84 home runs are the most ever by a Padres shortstop. Greene played for St. Louis before his career was prematurely ended due to social anxiety disorder. He finished with a career .245 batting average.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

