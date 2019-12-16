Greene County School District to dismiss students early due to “enhanced” weather threats

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This Oct.10, 2019 photo shows Fire Station 8 in Hattiesburg, Miss., where a noose was found in the locker of a white firefighter. After the hangman’s noose was found In the firefighter’s locker, the firefighter was demoted and eventually resigned, but it also raised questions about the meanings of symbols. To some it was a reminder of lynchings that took hundreds of black lives in Mississippi, and it had no place on city property. To firefighter Shelton Russell, the knotted rope symbolized America’s lawless wild-west culture, where cowboy vigilantes meted out rough justice. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

LEAKESVILLE, MS. (WKRG) — According to Greene County School District Superintendent, Charles L. Breland

The Greene County School District has been in contact with Emergency Management Officials throughout the day.  The Greene County area is expected to receive “enhanced” weather threats beginning around 4 p.m. To ensure that all of our buses have sufficient time to get students home before any severe weather may come, all schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow  Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of all of our students, faculty, and staff.

Charles L. Breland, Superintendent
Greene County School District

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories