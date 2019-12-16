Greene County School District to dismiss students early due to “enhanced” weather threats

LEAKESVILLE, MS. (WKRG) — According to Greene County School District Superintendent, Charles L. Breland
The Greene County School District has been in contact with Emergency Management Officials throughout the day. The Greene County area is expected to receive “enhanced” weather threats beginning around 4 p.m. To ensure that all of our buses have sufficient time to get students home before any severe weather may come, all schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of all of our students, faculty, and staff.Charles L. Breland, Superintendent
Greene County School District
