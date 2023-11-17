GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Greene County man was convicted and sentenced on multiple charges for crimes against children.

Rickey McNair, 69, was convicted on Nov. 8 on four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. McNair pled guilty to the charges.

McNair had two victims – a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office. The maximum penalty for the crime is 15 years in prison. The judge sentenced McNair to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 12 years to serve day-for-day.

“The last several months have resulted in multiple convictions of individuals in our district who have repeatedly preyed upon children,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said. “This case underscores the continuing need for our community to believe – and protect – our children.

“My office remains committed to protecting our children and bringing child predators to justice.”

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Dauphin Island Parkway Homicide Suspect Arrested