Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday, runs through November 7

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Greater Gulf State Fair officially kicks off on Friday.

The fair will run through November 7.

This year’s fair officials say there will be a lot more entertainment than last year.

The fair is more than a week-long and includes rides, games, food, and entertainment.

The gates open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

“Obviously we have everything from turkey legs, to funnel cakes, to corn dogs, to fried Oreos on our independent midway that we are really excited to bring back in. But also we have the new coaster that’s never been here before. It’s the bullet roller coaster so that’s going to be something that you’re going to have to see. As of this year in 2021 the largest midway on the Gulf Coast is back,” says Josh Woods, the Executive Director for the Greater Gulf State Fair.

This year, Craig Morgan and Clay Walker will be performing on Saturday night.

Admission tickets and ride passes can be purchased online in advance.

Click here for a list of events and ticket pricing.