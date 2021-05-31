Great White Shark reported off Alabama coast

White shark on the surface with it’s fins down ready to pounce.

MOBILE, Ala. – A Great White Shark who is being tracked by OCEARCH was reported off the Alabama coast.

Cabot, a young adult Great White, was first tagged by OCEARCH off the coast of Nova Scotia in 2018.

He has spent the past couple of years up and down the East Coast, March 9, 2021, was the first time since 2019 that Cabot has pinged in the Gulf of Mexico. The 533 pound, 9 foot, 8-inch shark was about 25 miles outside of Mobile Bay.

Cabot pinged a second time in the Gulf on May 19, but an exact location couldn’t be determined based on the type ping.

You can follow Cabot with shark tracking here.