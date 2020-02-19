Grants awarded to Bay Minette and Satsuma Police Departments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRKG) – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $48,000 to Bay Minette and Satsuma Police. The money will go toward purchasing upgraded equipment.

The Bay Minette Police Department will use the money to purchase rifles. The Satsuma Police department will invest in vehicle-mounted radar systems, electronic fingerprint scanner and firearms.

The grants were awarded from funds supplied to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

LATEST STORIES