Grandmother of murdered 11-month-old files lawsuit against DHR officials

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The grandmother of a baby allegedly murdered by her own mother is suing several officials in the Department of Human Resources.
A lawsuit obtained by News 5 says it was filed on Wednesday in Monroe County Circuit Court.
It alleges several officials with the state Department of Human Resources “breached the mandatory duty owed to Catalya Jordan Kyles by allowing her to remain in an ‘unsafe environment’ exposed to ongoing abuse and/or neglect, which proximately caused the death of Catalya Jordan Kyles.”
Kyles died in May 2018. Court documents show the child’s mother, Bonita Cunningham, and her boyfriend, Dennis Richardson, were indicted by a grand jury for murder several months later.
The lawsuit names the Alabama Department of Human Resources, DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner, and two Monroe County Department of Human Resources employees as defendants in the suit.
A public relations official with DHR says it has no comment at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY: 06/07/2018:
EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – A Monroe County mother is behind bars charged with murder in the death of Catalaya Kyles, according to court documents. The Monroe Journal is reporting that the victim is 11-months-old and the child of Bonita Cunningham, 29.
According to The Monroe Journal, after responding to the Monroe County Hospital on the morning of Tuesday, May 29, for the report of a deceased child, Excel Police noticed visible injuries on the baby girl.
An affidavit for a warrant for murder was signed by Excel Police Chief Jeff Dunn on Wednesday, May 30, alleging the child died from blunt force trauma, according to court documents obtained by News 5.
Cunningham was booked into the Monroe County Detention Facility. Her bond was set at $80,000