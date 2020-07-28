Grand jury indicts woman in the murder of 5-month-old baby on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Grand Jury has indicted a woman in the shooting death of her 5-month-old son on March 25.
Maria Rodriguez-Barnes was indicted on charges of first-degree premeditated murder.
She was treated for a self-inflicted gun shot after sending a suicidal text message to her husband, according to the state attorney’s office.
The baby, Jaxxon, was found dead inside her car in a parking lot near the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.
She could face the death penalty or life in prison.
