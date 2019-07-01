Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell coming to Pascagoula

Legendary singer/songwriter to play The Grand Magnolia Ballroom on August 12th

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

INDIO, CA – APRIL 30: Musician Rodney Crowell performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Rodney Crowell will make his first appearance in South Mississippi in over 20 years on Monday, Aug. 12th, at The Grand Magnolia Ballroom in Pascagoula.

The show will be one of the opening dates on his “The Texas Tour”, and is part of the 10th annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival. The show will come just days after his induction into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Mobile native Will Kimbrough will open the show.

“The Texas Tour” is an almost 20 date run across the United States that begins in early August and is slated as of now to end in Oregon in mid-November. Cities on the tour include Portland, Charlotte, Tulsa, Houston, Dallas and, of all places, Pascagoula. 

Both VIP tickets, as well as general admission tickets, are now available to this very rare live music event in this area, which that is part of a series in the next few months that will also include J.D. Souther and Lee Roy Parnell among others. Tickets can be purchased at rodneycrowell.com.

