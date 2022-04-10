MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Graduation season is almost upon high school and college students all across the country. Mobile County Public Schools, Baldwin County Public Schools, and colleges in the area have released information about graduation for students. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of all the graduation dates and information for those schools.

Mobile County Public High Schools

Augusta Evans | May 12 | 10 a.m.

Davidson | May 13 | 9 a.m.

Murphy | May 13 | 2 p.m.

Citronelle | May 13 | 7 p.m.

Baker Group 1 | May 14 | 9 a.m.

Baker Group 2 | May 14 | 2 p.m.

Vigor | May 16 | 9 a.m.

Theodore | May 16 | 2 p.m.

Williamson | May 17 | 9 a.m.

Blount | May 17 | 2 p.m.

B.C. Rain | May 18 | 9 a.m.

Alma Bryant | May 18 | 2 p.m.

LeFlore | May 19 | 9 a.m.

Mary G. Montgomery | May 19 | 2 p.m.

All of the graduation ceremonies will take place at the University of South Alabama Mitchell Center except for Augusta Evans and Citronelle High School.

Baldwin County Public High Schools

Robertsdale | May 16 | 7 p.m.

Foley | May 16 | 7 p.m.

Orange Beach | May 17 | 7 p.m.

Spanish Fort | May 17 | 7 p.m.

Elberta | May 18 | 7 p.m.

Fairhope | May 18 | 7 p.m.

BCVSS | May 18 | 2 p.m.

Baldwin County | May 19 | 7 p.m.

Daphne | May 19 | 7 p.m.

Colleges and Universities

The University of South Alabama | May 6 | 2 p.m.

College of Engineering

College of Medicine

College of Nursing

Pat Capps Covey College of Allied Health Professionals

School of Computing

The University of South Alabama | May 7 | 10 a.m.

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Education and Professional Studies

Mitchell College of Business

The Graduate School

Both ceremonies will be held on the University of South Alabama campus.

The University of Mobile | May 7 | 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be held on the Great Commission Lawn on the University of Mobile campus.

Spring Hill College | May 7 | 9 a.m.

The ceremony will be held on the Avenue of Oaks on the Spring Hill College campus.

Bishop State Community College | May 17 | 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center in Downtown Mobile.

Coastal Alabama Community College | May 13 | 4 p.m.