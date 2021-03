ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The groundbreaking on an $87 million peanut shelling facility is happening Wednesday morning in Atmore. Coastal Growers, LLC plans has plans to hire 100+ employees once the new plant is built.

The location will be in the Atmore Industrial Park on more than 60 acres of property. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony which is scheduled for 10 a.m. WKRG News 5 will be there and we’ll bring you the highlights tomorrow.