MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill allowing for chemical castrations on male sex offenders into law Monday.

The bill, HB379, would require certain sex offenders, whose crimes involved children younger than 13 years of age, to receive the medication as a part of their parole.

The bill applies to those who commit their crimes after September 1, 2019.

The story is still ongoing. Check back for details.