Gov. Ivey releases statement on controversial facility in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement Friday in response to Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day’s email yesterday:



“My Office has been in contact with the mayor and necessary state agencies to ensure the issue at hand, as well as the long-term concern of the Thomasville residents is resolved expeditiously. I have directed ALEA to provide additional patrols immediately in Thomasville to assist local law enforcement in the ongoing search for the escapee. We have also recommended that Pardons and Paroles deploy additional security staff to the facility. Public safety is paramount, and we are remaining engaged on the matter.”



Mayor Day told News 5 Thursday that he has requested Gov. Kay Ivey to help secure the LifeTech Transition Center in his city. Mayor Day says the program, which is run by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole, is a facility where parolees are sent after their parole. In recent years, according to officials, the facility has had several residents walk off of the property.

“We’ve has multiple incidents over the last two years,” says Mayor Day.

Mayor Day says there have been several home invasions in neighborhoods near the facility. Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey confirms to News 5 that a resident entered someone’s home during the night.

Mayor Day told News 5 a fence around the property and GPS tracking devices were approved by the state back in April, but so far nothing has happened at the facility in terms of security changes.

