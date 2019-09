MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey took a moment on Tuesday to update News 5 on her recent cancer diagnosis.

During an appearance in Monroe County, Governor Ivey called the spot on her lung a “little bitty” thing.

“It’s a little bitty thing, isolated, we’re going to zap it out and be done with it,” the governor said.

Governor Ivey called the public support since her cancer announcement “awesome” and said she was grateful for all the prayers.