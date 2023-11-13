MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The movie, “Elf,” is celebrating 20 years since it was first released on November 7, 2003.

If you give blood, platelets or plasma at a local American Red Cross, you will receive a pair of officially licensed Elf and Red Cross socks.

The offer began on Friday, Nov. 10, and you can get the socks through Nov. 30 after giving blood, platelets or plasma.

There are eight places to give blood to the American Red Cross across the Mobile area.

Go to the American Red Cross website to find a blood drive closest to you.

