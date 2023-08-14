ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Kati Riley is grieving the loss of her boyfriend, Kenny Harrison.

“He said please don’t leave me, don’t leave me,” Kati Riley said. “I said I’m not going nowhere and he said I love you and I said I love you, too and that was the last words we ever spoke.”

Kati Riley is still emotional Monday after losing her Harrison last Wednesday, days after he was beaten outside of The Tavern in Atmore and flown to University Hospital.

“His hands were completely bruised where he had fought back; he had road rash on his shoulders and knees, his chest. If I could’ve stopped these people at least I could’ve took half the beatings so he wouldn’t have been in the condition he was in,” she explained.

Investigators say Harrison struck and killed Hannah Martin with his SUV as she was walking across Hwy. 31 towards the bar on Saturday, August 5, just before midnight. Riley, who was a passenger, said it was dark and cars were parked near the highway blocking some of their view. Those terrible moments are something she’ll never forget.

“We seen three heads just by the light that the bar did have and we went to swerve around them there she was. We didn’t even see her until we hit her. Here I am having to deal with the guilt that the vehicle I was in killed this child,” said Riley.

She said her boyfriend got out of the SUV to check on Martin and that’s when he was brutally attacked, leaving him with extensive injuries and internal bleeding. Now, more than a week later, Riley wants to make sure Atmore Police charge those responsible for killing her loved one.

“Instead of driving off or just pulling over and locking the doors we cared about her and he got the ultimate punishment for it,” she added.

Atmore Police tell us updates on this case could be released later this week. In the meantime, Riley said two families are ultimately hurting from what she calls a terrible tragedy. She said answers from police can’t come soon enough.