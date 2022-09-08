GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Members of the public will be invited to give input on the George County budget for the upcoming fiscal year in a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The budget for the next fiscal year, beginning October 1, is $66.3 million. That is an increase of $15.7 million from the current year, with more revenue coming from project-specific grant funding.

County supervisors plan to maintain the current ad valorem tax millage rate of 122.23 mills, meaning county taxes will not be raised. Taxes make up 38.2% of the county’s anticipated revenue.

The public hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in the county administration building, 329 Ratliff St, Lucedale. Staff will present the proposed budget before allowing the public to comment, ask questions or lobby for revisions.

Some departments and services are bound to see cuts in the budget from the prior year. The county paid $2.5 million earlier this summer to settle a wrongful death lawsuit. It came from the family of a man with diabetes who died in the county jail in 2014 after being refused insulin.