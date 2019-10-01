George County Sheriff’s Office warns residents after string of burglaries

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a string of burglaries that happened between September 26-30. The sheriff’s office says several homes in the southeast portion of George County were broken into, and a number of items were taken. All of the residences sustained damage during these burglaries. Two vehicles were also stolen in the same areas during this timeframe.

Sheriff Keith Havard would like to remind the citizens of George County to be vigilant regarding any suspicious activity you may see and to contact law enforcement immediately to report such activity. Homeowners are encouraged to help their neighbors monitor their property, and be sure to document any kinds of electronics or firearms, etc. that you may own. Take pictures of your valuables, and record serial or identification numbers. Do not leave keys in vehicles, tractors or lawn equipment, and secure any portable valuables out of sight behind a locked door.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.