GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man in the George County, Miss. Agricola community is wanted for commercial burglary for allegedly stealing a four-wheeler.

The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Steven Shaye Wade, 38, in regards to this burglary. Deputies reported to the area of Midway Church Drive on Jan. 24 in regards to a four-wheeler stolen from a garage.

The deputies were able to find the four-wheeler during the investigation and were able to identify the suspects, according to a GCSO Facebook post. One suspect was located later the same day and was arrested.

The GCSO describes Wade as a white male, approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel-colored eyes and tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Wade, GCSO asks that you call them at (601)947-4811 or report it to your local law enforcement agency.