George County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen in August

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in their search for a missing woman last seen in the Pascagoula area in August of 2019.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Alanna Diane Anderson of Lucedale, Mississippi is 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Deputies say she may have ties to the Leakesville and Gulfport, MS, areas, as well.

Anyone with information please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

LATEST STORIES: