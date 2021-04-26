Three Lucedale men charged in separate meth busts

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Three men from Lucedale are facing felony drug charges after separate arrests over the past week by the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force (SMNTF).

In the first case, 55-year-old Darrell Lawrence was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, April 19 on Highway 26. Meth and a handgun were recovered from the vehicle.

During another traffic stop on Wednesday, April 21, agents with the same task force tried to pull over 52-year-old Gregory Alford on Boots Walters Road. They say Alford tried to drive away but was arrested on Kays Drive, where he was found to be in possession of a felony amount of meth.

The next day, Thursday, April 22, agents served a felony arrest warrant in the same area. 51-year-old John Sullivan was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny and was also found to be in possession of meth.

All three men are now facing felony drug possession charges. SMNTF is investigating all three cases.

Anyone with information about these cases or other drug activity is encouraged to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 947-4811, the Lucedale Police Department at (601) 947-3261, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.