GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Deputies said they are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Old Mobile Highway in the Brushy Creek area.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the George County Sheriff’s Office and learned that the victim has been treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the sheriff’s office, Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the sheriff’s office at 601-947-4811.

