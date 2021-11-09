George County Sheriff’s Office hosts Holiday Toy Drive

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG)- The George County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its sixth annual toy drive ahead of the holiday season.

The department is asking for new, unwrapped toys that will go to kids in the community.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off toys at the sheriff’s office at 355 Cox St. in Lucedale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Toys can also be dropped off at the George County Courthouse.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, make the check out to “GCSO Benefit Fund” and write “toy drive” on the memo line.