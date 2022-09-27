GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District earned an A ranking for the first time on the state report cards, based on achievement in the 2021-2022 school year.

Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system. The state education department (MDE) says it helps communities know how well their local schools are serving their students.

The school grading system considers several areas, including how well students perform on state tests, whether students are showing improvement on those tests from year to year and whether students are graduating within four years.

The system also factors in how well schools are helping English learners and their lowest-achieving students make progress toward proficiency.

Out of a 1,000 point grading scale, the district earned 684 points. 668 points is the minimum required to earn an A grade.

Grades were not issued by the state during the previous two school years due to disruptions in learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. State tests were still given in 2021, but not in 2020.

Seven out of eight schools improved their grade from 2019 to 2022. LC Hatcher Elementary saw the largest improvement, moving from an F to an A.

School 2018-2019 School Year 2021-2022 School Year Agricola Elementary School B C Benndale Elementary School F B Central Elementary School B A George County Middle School C B George County High School B A LC Hatcher Elementary School F A LT Taylor Intermediate School C A Rocky Creek Elementary School B B George County School District B A

State test results make up a large part of accountability grades. In 2021-22, the overall percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced mostly returned to pre-pandemic rates statewide. Yet, the percentage of students scoring in the bottom two achievement levels also increased.

The state test results have five levels including minimal, basic, passing, proficient and advanced.

Overall, math scores were up district-wide with a majority of students, 51.7%, reaching the proficient level, for the first time. Math growth increased from 62.5% in 2018-2019 to currently 72.1%.

George County scored above the state average in both English language arts- 44.11% and science- 67%.

As reported when test scores were released in August, the district did not exceed its highest scores reached over the last five years in those subjects, showing some mixed signs of rebounding to pre-pandemic progress.

Over half of the state report card grade for elementary schools and one-third of the score for high schools and districts comes from growth alone. That is measured in two categories: whether all students are meeting annual expected growth in math and English language arts and whether the lowest performing 25% of students are meeting expected growth.

The 2021-22 school and district grades were impacted by key factors involving student achievement decline in 2020-21, testing waivers and one-year adjustments to the accountability system.

Statewide, about 81% of schools are rated C or higher for the 2021-22 school year- up from 73.5% in 2019 and 62% in 2016.

87% of districts are rated C or higher- up from 70% in 2019.

Mississippi’s accountability system includes the following components:

Student proficiency and growth rates in ELA and Mathematics in grades 3-8

Growth of the lowest performing 25% of students in ELA and Mathematics

Science proficiency in grades 5 and 8

English Learner progress toward becoming proficient in the English language

Performance on the ACT and high school Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History assessments

Student participation and performance in advanced coursework such as Advanced Placement and dual credit/dual enrollment courses

Four-year graduation rate

While the district remains on Probation after findings in a state audit published last year, the credibility of most of the factors making up state grades was not questioned by auditors. The “legitimacy and fidelity” of the district’s graduation rate was questioned. No concerns were made as to the execution and results of state testing in any school building.