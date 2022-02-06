GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A school bus in the George County School District will not be picking up or dropping off students starting on Feb. 7 and going through Feb. 10.

According to a Facebook post made by the school district Sunday, Bus 306 will not be operating this week due to a bus driver shortage. The bus normally picks up students from L.C. Hatcher Elementary School, L. T. Taylor Intermediate School, George County Middle School and George County High School.

Transportation for Bus 306 will start back on Friday, Feb. 11. The school asks that if your child normally takes this bus, seek alternate transportation arrangements.