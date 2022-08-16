GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Ty Fryfogle’s NFL debut was put on hold Monday after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys.

He joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May after five seasons as a wide receiver at Indiana.

His 2020 breakout season included recognition as the Big Ten conference’s receiver of the year and third-team All-American. He finished the 2021 season at sixth on Indiana’s career lists in receptions (158) and yardage (2,231).

At George County, Fryfogle set the school’s receptions and yardage records. He was first-team All-Mississippi during his 2017 senior season.

Monday’s waiver comes with an injured hamstring designation. If he goes unclaimed by another team, Fryfogle could revert to injured reserve.