George County, MS schools announce plans for reopening

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Superintendent of Education for the George County School District says schools will reopen August 6.

Wade Whitney says schools will reopen with what the district calls ‘Traditional Option.’ That plan includes measures to help keep students safe. It says all students will go to school each day, bus drivers and students will be required to wear masks when traveling to school, and that large gatherings of students will not be allowed.

Instead, the option calls for students to go directly to the cafeteria in the morning and then directly to their classroom.

There are a number of other measures included. We’ve posted those below.

