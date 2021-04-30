George County MGCCC Campus launches ‘Honor’s College’ Program

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has announced the launch of a new ‘Honor’s College’ program.

The Honor’s College offers special courses and activities, $2,000 per year scholarships, and sessions with the college’s president, to academically talented students. 

The program will be for students who showed academic excellence in high school with a minimum ACT Composite score of 25 and a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5. You must also have recommendations from two instructors or faculty members.

You can apply for the Honor’s College by clicking here.

