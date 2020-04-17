George County High School to hold “drive-thru” graduation ceremonies

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, George County High School made modifications for the graduation ceremony.

Graduation will be held in two separate “drive-thru” ceremonies beginning at 5 p.m., one on Thursday, May 21st and one Friday, May 22 at the school.

The school says the May 21st ceremony will include the Top 20 students, Collegiate Academy students, and STEM Academy students. The May 22nd ceremony will include the CAAB Academy students and HHS Academy students. Each student will be allowed two vehicles and will be given two tickets.

To see further graduation guidelines and information on the route, read the document below.

