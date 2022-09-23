GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County native Trevor McDonald was named Pitcher of the Year this week by the San Jose Giants, the Single-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants.

The team said he excelled in both the starting rotation and out of the bullpen, moving into the rotation early in the second half and becoming one of the top starting pitchers in the California League.

McDonald, 21, boasted a 1.67 earned run average (ERA) as a starter and allowed one or no earned runs in seven of his 10 starts. He gave up only two homers in his 90 1/3 innings and had a 0.77 ERA at home before a late-August promotion to the High-A Eugene Emeralds.

For the Emeralds, McDonald made two appearances and struck out 18 hitters, allowing two earned runs over 11 innings.

The 2019 George Co. graduate headed straight to the pros after being drafted in the 11th round (326th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

He had previously signed to play at South Alabama before finishing his senior season with the Rebels 8-2 with a 1.78 ERA in 12 games, striking out 105 and walking 15 in 51 innings.

McDonald’s ranked 22nd on MLB’s list of top prospects for the Giants organization with an ETA of 2025.