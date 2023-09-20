GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a tractor and trailer allegedly stolen Saturday evening, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies were called Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a stolen tractor and trailer on the 200 block of Sandford Drive. The owner told deputies he had last seen both on the property Sept. 13.

The green 2019 John Deere 4052R Compact Utility Tractor had a Frontier RC2060 bush hog attached to it. Deputies said it seemed the tractor had been loaded onto the owner’s 2020 Barrentine 6’10” x 22′ car hauler trailer.

Anyone with information about the tractor and trailer can contact the GCSO.