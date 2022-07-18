LOS ANGELES (WKRG) – 2019 George County High School alum and Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner was selected 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds during the second round of Sunday night’s Major League Baseball Draft.

He is the highest drafted catcher in school history, posting a fielding percentage of .990 with 458 putouts in 2022.

Tanner helped lead Miss. State to its first national championship in 2021. As a sophomore, he committed no errors and totaled 73 putouts in seven games at the College World Series. He started in 66 of 67 total games.

In the most recent season, Tanner batted .285. He had 59 hits on the season with 38 RBI, eight doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks. 

The 21-year-old’s draft slot is worth an estimated $1.37 million upon signing with the Reds.

Tanner lettered four times for head coach Brandon Davis at George County High School.  He helped the Rebels win a pair of South State championships and play in the 2018 Mississippi High School Activities Association championship game.

He was a second-team All-American after his senior season, first-team all-region, and first-team all-state.

Tanner’s the fourth GCHS baseball alum to get drafted to the pros in the last 10 years, the 16th overall.

NameYearTeam/Round
Claude Passeau Jr.1966Cincinnati Reds/13th
Shane Hale1990Baltimore Orioles/7th
Bubba Dixon1993Kansas City Royals/60th
Bubba Dixon1994San Diego Padres/14th
Adam Huddleston1997New York Yankees/28th
Brandon Davis1997New York Yankees/32nd
Danny Hudson1999Pittsburgh Pirates/14th
Tim Davis2001Philadelphia Phillies/15th
Lance Davis2001Florida Marlins/13th
Wendell Fairley2007San Francisco Giants/1st
Brent Tanner2011Chicago White Sox/32nd
Mason Robbins2011New York Mets/20th
Mason Robbins2014Chicago White Sox/25th
Justin Steele2014Chicago Cubs/5th
Walker Robbins2016St. Louis Cardinals/5th

List of George County High School alum selected in the MLB draft: