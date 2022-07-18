LOS ANGELES (WKRG) – 2019 George County High School alum and Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner was selected 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds during the second round of Sunday night’s Major League Baseball Draft.

He is the highest drafted catcher in school history, posting a fielding percentage of .990 with 458 putouts in 2022.

Tanner helped lead Miss. State to its first national championship in 2021. As a sophomore, he committed no errors and totaled 73 putouts in seven games at the College World Series. He started in 66 of 67 total games.

In the most recent season, Tanner batted .285. He had 59 hits on the season with 38 RBI, eight doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

The 21-year-old’s draft slot is worth an estimated $1.37 million upon signing with the Reds.

Tanner lettered four times for head coach Brandon Davis at George County High School. He helped the Rebels win a pair of South State championships and play in the 2018 Mississippi High School Activities Association championship game.

He was a second-team All-American after his senior season, first-team all-region, and first-team all-state.

Tanner’s the fourth GCHS baseball alum to get drafted to the pros in the last 10 years, the 16th overall.

List of George County High School alum selected in the MLB draft: