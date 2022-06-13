GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the George County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a construction site.

Deputies said on June 10 just after 1 p.m. they received a call about a stolen utility trailer. Deputies were sent to Highway 98 and Highway 198 West to a construction site. The owner of the trailer said the trailer had been parked at the construction site overnight and had been stolen.

The trailer is described as being a Big Tex Utility Trailer. The color of the trailer is black and it has a Louisiana license plate. Deputies said piping may or may not have been on the trailer at the time of the theft.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has any information about the stolen trailer should contact the George County Sheriff’s Office.