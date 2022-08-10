GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale.

The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property.

Deputies say they found signs of forced entry or damage in several homes and a large pile of items stolen from one of the neighbors.

Martin was arrested while walking in the neighborhood for two counts of burglary of a dwelling and a previous justice court bench warrant.

The sheriff’s office encourages all citizens to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood to 601-947-4811 or submit an anonymous tip online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.