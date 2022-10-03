GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A bridge in the Broome community will be closed for two days while repairs are made.

No traffic will be allowed across the bridge on Broome School Road at Bridge Branch from Monday, Oct. 10 until dawn on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Contractors will come to reinforce a few of the wooden piles with concrete. District 5 Supervisor Henry Cochran says the bridge will eventually need to be replaced, but the repairs will extend the life of the piles for a number of years.

The work was scheduled while George Co. Schools will be on a fall break from class. Road work will continue in the area for the remainder of the week after the bridge is reopened.

The county emergency management agency asks drivers to pay special attention to heavy road equipment and road workers.

All bridges in the county are inspected by the federal Department of Transportation every two years.