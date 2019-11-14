General Colin L. Powell joins Hargrove Foundation as the keynote speaker for the 5th Annual Gala

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hardgrove Foundation plans to host General Colin Powell as a keynote speaker.

General Powell is an honorable statesman and a retired four-star general in the United States Army. As a very accomplished man, the Hardgrove Foundation is prideful is recruiting exceptional speakers to support their cause.

General Powell is the latest addition to a high-caliber list of The Hargrove Foundation’s recent keynote speakers, which includes: John Stallworth, former American pro-football hall of fame wide receiver who went to four Super Bowls; General Russell Honoré, USA, retired commander of Joint Task Force Katrina; Captain Scott Kelly, retired United States astronaut; and Frank Abagnale, inspiration behind the Steven Spielberg film “Catch Me If You Can”.

Visit hargrovefoundation.org for additional details, including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities.

