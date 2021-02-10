GCSO: Suspect identified in Benndale Community shooting, wanted for attempted murder

Unedited press release from the George County Sheriff’s Office

George County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Benndale Community on Sunday, February 7th. Harold Latrell Edwards (18) of Biloxi, MS, is wanted for Attempted Murder. Warrants have been signed, and Edwards should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach this individual. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, or call 911.

At approximately 2:03 p.m. on February 7, 2021, the George County Sheriff’s Office, District 4 first responders, and ASAP EMS responded to a report of a person being shot at a residence on Bradley Road, in the Benndale Community of George County, MS. The male victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was met by deputies at the Benndale Superstore and was transported via helicopter to an area hospital. George County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are searching for a person of interest in this case, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.