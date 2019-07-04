Gary Finch Outdoors: Summer Bream Fishing

Florida has more than 7,000 lakes and ponds and over 10,000 miles of streams and rivers that are all breaming with bream. During the hottest days of the summer, some great bream fishing can be found in the shade down a slough, but you may have to try some new methods.

You said put a whole worm on and we’re going to do what is called “bottom bumping.” And that’s sort of like fishing for speckled trout with a popping cork except we’re not using a cork but we’re trying to find the fish and then once we find a few fish, we might tie up or put the anchors down?

These fish, they move from over there to over here when the water went to going down the current quit going up in there so they moved here. And most people come along with a bream buster and never find these fish.

You can see how big that bream is in the water, that’s a good, I don’t know, 7, 8, 9 inches.

Bream is a local term for fish belonging to the sunfish family which includes bluegill, red-eared sunfish or shellcracker, redbreast sunfish, spotted sunfish or stumpknocker or warmouth. They are really fun to catch and even better to eat. That’s probably one of them, not probably, IS the best-tasting bream on the planet. Folks, I tell you what, you can’t have any more fun than catching bream like this so when the creeks and rivers are going down like this and get clearer, you can come out here and have a ball.

