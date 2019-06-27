Gary Finch Outdoors: Speckled trout recipe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A favorite inshore catch in our area is the speckled trout. It’s flaky white meat and mild flavor can’t be beat, so we asked Chef Chris Sherrill to share one of his favorite recipes with us.

We just received these beautiful speckled trout from Bayou La Batre, Alabama and man, these are some studs. These are the perfect size. My favorite fish, inshore, in the Gulf of Mexico.

We just generously coat this. You could use your own egg wash at home or you could use bottled ranch dressing if you chose to. This is kind of a marinade that we marinate all of our seafood in and it just makes everything stick really nice but not overly coated where you have this thick crust.

We’ve got our oil 350, which is where you want to fry almost everything. We are just going to lay these right over in the grease. And then one of the other additions to this dish, will be our Brussel sprouts and bacon lard-on ends and we are just going to flash fry these too and toss them up with a little salt and pepper. This is going to be good stuff. I love fried trout.

We are going to put our Brussel sprouts and our bacon ends and pieces in and around the grits and of course, the main guest here is our nice, beautiful, fried trout. Now, you could stop right here and serve it, but I’ve got this special sauce we use right here, it’s called Orleans sauce and we’re just going to put that right over the top and it’s basically heavy cream, garlic, onions, celery. I love to finish out when I do cream sauces with a little shredded parmesan, we’ll put a little green onion garnish in and around it and a little bit of our pepper-do peppers for color and we’ve got our fried, Alabama speckled trout, over cheese grits, with bacon lard-ons and Brussel sprouts.



Try this recipe out, I know you’ll love it. The speckled trout bite is really on and when the bait show up, so do these larger fish.