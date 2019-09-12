Gary Finch Outdoors: Sea Turtle Conservation

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Summer may be over, but there are still sea turtles nesting on our Gulf Coast beaches. Gary Finch spoke with members of the Navarre Beach turtle patrol to learn more about their important mission.

Kathy Holmes: “From the first of May through the end of October, we do beach patrols from the east end of Navarre Beach at the Eglin boundary to the west end of Gulf Islands National Sea Shore in the Santa Rosa area and we are usually on the beach around 5 o’clock in the morning looking for turtle tracks and turtle nests.”

Cinnamon Holderman: “Behind us is one of our loggerhead sea turtle nests. She came in and laid this nest on June 19th which you will see on the sign here, 6-19, the first nest of the day and this is day 70 so we are going to assess the nest tonight and see who was left behind that hasn’t made their way out yet.”

Ashley Strabala: “So we lay a towel down just so we don’t get sand in our ears and you can hear pretty much everything through the sand when you lay your head down. You can hear people walking around and then you can also hear the sea turtles inside digging. So we just put our heads down and we listen to see if we can hear them inside trying to dig out.”

Kathy: “We have mainly loggerhead sea turtles and occasionally green turtles and every once in a while, every two to three years we get a Kemps-Ridley.”

Cinnamon: “When you see a turtle nesting at night, which many of our visitors have, just stay away and be quiet and let her do what she needs to do and it’s always best to call, if you could call fish and wildlife, they will notify us and we can come out and properly mark the nest off. We’ve been out here every night from 6 to 9 waiting for these babies to hatch so I’m glad to finally see what’s inside so we can get all the rest of them into the water. So if everyone could pick up their trash and all of their beach chairs at the end of the day, that would be helpful.”

Remember, if you see turtle nesting activity on any Gulf Coast beach, contact the state fish and game authorities in your area.