Gary Finch Outdoors: Mother’s Day gift ideas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Sunday is Mother’s Day and we’ve picked out a variety of gifts for different budgets for that special outdoor mom.

For the fishing mother in the family, we got a great soft tackle box here, we’ve got several different, popular Gulp items that are very, very useful right now for speckled trout out in the Bay. We’ve got a pair of pliers that are good for just anything especially fishing and any other things that you might want to use them for. A pair of polarized sunglasses, a great Mother’s Day gift.

On the right side over here, we’ve got some different sauces and different cooking utensils, but these are made by Squish. The neat thing about his is you can mix just about anything with it and when you get done with it you can actually just push it down and collapse it for easy storage and that saves a lot of space. Also the same thing for these measuring spoons. This is a 1/4 cup and you can see how much room it takes and after you get through and wash it out, you just push it and all of a sudden you’ve got that much room.

This is Capt. Rodney’s Glaze Recipe, and there’s a couple of recipes attached to it, but it’s just a great glaze for chicken, making some appetizers, just a wonderful, wonderful item.

Every mom likes jewelry. These are stud brook trout and these are dangle fly-reels and these are another pair of larger fly-reels and one of my favorites is a little fly reel with a brook trout bracelet. For more information on these, you can go to tightlinejewelry.com.

Happy Mother’s Day Moms.