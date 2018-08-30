Gary Finch Outdoors: Labor Day boating safety

by: Gary Finch

Posted: / Updated:

 MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) –  Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year.  And the most important thing you can do is be as safe as possible.  Here are a few safety tips you should always consider before going out on the water. 

Check equipment:   Make sure your fire extinguisher says full, your flares are in date, and that you have a sound device onboard, whether that is a horn, air horn or whistle.

Make a float plan:  Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information as well as boat type and registration.

Wear a life jacket: Make sure everyone on-board has a properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Watch the weather: Always check the forecast before departing on the water         and frequently during the excursion.

• Use an engine cutoff device:  An engine cutoff device is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator fall overboard.

• Know what’s going on around you at all times: Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2017 were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.

• Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds:  Be familiar with the area and local boating speed zones.  Take your time

• Never boat under the influence: A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.  

Remember folks, it all comes down to just good, common sense.  Have a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.

