Gary Finch Outdoors: Labor Day boating safety

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year. And the most important thing you can do is be as safe as possible. Here are a few safety tips you should always consider before going out on the water.

• Check equipment: Make sure your fire extinguisher says full, your flares are in date, and that you have a sound device onboard, whether that is a horn, air horn or whistle.

• Make a float plan: Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information as well as boat type and registration.

• Wear a life jacket: Make sure everyone on-board has a properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

• Watch the weather: Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.

• Use an engine cutoff device: An engine cutoff device is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator fall overboard.

• Know what’s going on around you at all times: Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2017 were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.

• Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds: Be familiar with the area and local boating speed zones. Take your time

• Never boat under the influence: A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.

Remember folks, it all comes down to just good, common sense. Have a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.

