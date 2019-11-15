Gary Finch Outdoors: Fall Floundering

I joined Capt. Yano Serra who showed us how to target and catch everyone’s favorite flat fish, the flounder.

Yano: Okay. I go through both lips on a bull minnow. Now if I using a mullet minnow, I go on the inside of his mouth and come out.

Gary: Go inside his mouth?

Yano: Yeah. But on a bull minnow I go through the top. I mean because this right here is what’s going to get hung up on the bottom. This one here will but a lot of times you know, he’s going to be swimming around. I want to try to keep everything that will get hooked up on the top. I like using a treble hook a lot of people use a little owner hook, but I mean, everybody’s got their own.

Yano: Look at that big flounder!

Gary: Oh boy! How about that! Man! Woohoo! Man! I tell you what!

Yano: That’s what’s nice when you’re targeting a certain species and that’s what you catch. October. Around November, these flounders they start moving, making their way out into the Gulf. I’ll start fishing around Dauphin Island, get into a little deeper water around the platforms. Uh, Springtime around Theodore’s real good, right here’s real good but the fish are kind of small. Fall of the year is just great for flounders. I mean you can go pretty much anywhere. There’s a point that drops off to deep water, Dauphin Island Bridge you can do real good, fish all the legs on there but you got to have kind of a still tide and use your trolling motor where you can work around it. Rock piles, structure, just anything. This is the time of year to get them.

Gary: The fish are really biting right now. As you can see we just caught a really nice flounder. Get you some bull minnows. Get you some light tackle and get our there. Work some of these ledges and I think you’ll catch some fish.

NOTE: However, anglers are reminded that possessing, taking, or attempting to take flounder harvested in the waters of Alabama for commercial or recreational purposes from November 1 through November 30 is prohibited.

“Flounder migrate from Mobile Bay, the Mississippi Sound and other inshore waters into the Gulf of Mexico to spawn beginning in November each year,” said Kevin Anson, Chief Biologist with the Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD). “The November closure was established to protect these migrating fish to help grow the population.”