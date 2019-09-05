Gary Finch Outdoors: Dove season tips

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — September means it’s time to work out the cobwebs and get ready for dove season. A great way to get warmed up is shooting trap or skeet. While I was at a sporting clays event, I had the opportunity to meet Corey Cogdell, two time Olympic Bronze Medalist in Women’s Trap. She had some great advice on how to get ready for dove season.

Corey Cogdell: “Well, there’s definitely a couple of real key things I like to tell, you know, any beginning shooter or even a veteran shooter, is that I believe gun fit is extremely important because on a shotgun, your eye is the back site. So if your eye isn’t lining up all the way down this barrel to that front bead, you’re going to be out of alignment. So you could make a really great shot and miss the bird. You know, getting out and practicing like we just have, you know, trying to get the feel of the gun again, you know you’ve got to get the gun out of the closet before dove season rolls around you know otherwise you’re going to be rusty. You know if you are one of those people that only break out your shotgun before dove season make sure it’s clean, make sure it’s working right, you know if you’re shooting a semi-auto make sure it’s nice and greased up. You know you don’t want to get out to the dove field and realize you’re all gummed up and you can only shoot one shot. You know that’s not fun and no one likes that experience so you know, clean it off, go out, fire a couple of shells make sure everything’s working right, make sure that you give yourself every advantage that you can. And you know that advantage is having the right choke, having a clean gun and having one that fits.”

Remember, as with any sport, it always best to be prepared. For more information on where you could get some practice locally visit wheretoshoot.org.

