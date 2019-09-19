Gary Finch Outdoors: Dove hunting season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dove season in the south zone of Alabama opened last weekend in very hot and dry conditions, making hunting difficult. This coming weekend may be more comfortable, so Gary Finch stopped by Campbell Hardware in Robertsdale to talk with Nelson Wingo about how to be successful in the dove field.

Gary: And Nelson, let’s go over everything that people can do to be more comfortable, more accurate and be a better dove hunter.

Nelson Wingo: Some of the things that are needed during the dove season that are really popular are dove decoys. They are always very helpful. They’ve got not only the stationery dove decoys but also the motion decoys, the Mojos, that you can actually put in a field with their wings flapping and it’s really a dove attractant. If you’re ever in a dove field and you see people that are utilizing dove decoys, it does make a difference.

Gary: What do we need to think about when we’re shooting shells?

Nelson: Most people still like the basic automatic shotguns, which one of the more popular ones that we’ve been real well with the last couple of years, Benelli, one of their companies, Stoeger and Franchi, both make a Benelli look-alike. These are real popular because of the fact that they’re fairly light but yet they have an inertia or a gas system that cuts down 30-40 percent on the recoil, felt recoils. They do make this in a youth model which normally comes with a shorter barrel. Gives you a 24 inch barrel and a one inch shorter stock.

For more information on seasons, bag limits and zones, visit outdooralabama.com or myfwc.com. I’m Gary Finch for WKRG News 5.