Gary Finch Outdoors: Black & Bleu Fish

Gulf fishing season is winding down, marked by the closure of the greater amberjack at the end of this month. It’s been a great fishing season and hopefully everyone has had a chance to stock their freezer for the winter.

We found a recipe that works with almost any species from our friend, Chef Ernie Danjean.

Ernie: Okay. What I’m going to do, I’m going to take this wonderful piece of grouper you brought me Gary, absolutely beautiful, we’re going to blacken it up and what you want to do you’re going to take it in your blackening pan and we always blacken just like my grandmother used to do back in Louisiana, we used a blackened skillet. It gives it that great, great flavor. So while this is blackening, Gary, we’re going to put to gather my own version of Creole/Cajun bleu cheese, Maytag bleu cheese dressing.

My first ingredient is sour cream. This right here is a 1/4 of a cup of buttermilk. 1/4 cup of mayonnaise. Next we have some minced garlic. This is some fresh, homemade minced garlic. Next up Gary, we’ve got Worcestershire sauce. And now Gary, the piece de resistance, we want to take our Maytag bleu cheese crumble right here.

Gary: That’s crumbled bleu cheese?

Ernie: That’s Maytag crumble bleu cheese. This is what makes it the black and bleu right there. Now what we want to do Gary is just stir this around and mix it. Mix it really well.

Gary: Wow! That’s a lot of different things.

Ernie: Absolutely! This is a good Cajun/Creole bleu cheese dressing. With the hot fish, the actual seasoning of the blackened fish helps to offset the sharpness of the bleu cheese. Okay and that’s a nice house salad blend here. Okay and we’re going to take our fish and we are just going to set it right on top like so and just finish it right over the top.

Gary: Ernie, thanks so much. Now we can do this with any fish, right?

Ernie: Absolutely. Black and bleu any kind of fish, you can’t go wrong Gary.

Gary: Ernie, thank you very much. Try this recipe out and good luck on the water.