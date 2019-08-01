Gary Finch Outdoors: Amberjack season opener

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The recreational season for Amberjack opened Monday, August 1 in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The red snapper season date has also been extended until midnight on Sunday. For the first time in quite a while, you can land both of these reef favorites in the same weekend.

Capt. George Pfeiffer always offers great advice for the anglers on his trips.

“We’ve caught some extremely large amberjacks here lately. There are some over hundred pounders out there right now and we are going to test the tackle today. Slip lead, big hook, long leader. What’s going to happen is, we catch the small bait that we use these sabiki rods for this morning and everything else. We are going to save what we can and put it in that live well.

When we get out there and we do the amberjack fishing, you got a couple of things that you’ve got to remember, catching amberjack is like keeping a train rolling, when they start biting and you lose momentum and they quite biting for any reason because somebody wasn’t fast enough to re-bait a hook and get a bait back down there, when they get fired off, when they quit biting, it’s over.

Okay, the way the circle hook works, guys, especially on them big ones, the fish has to grab it, turn around and swim off. That a way the line slides down the side of his mouth and it will gently slide into the corner of his mouth before you jerk. But if you pre-maturely jerk on it, and the line and the bait’s out here, it’s just going to bounce off his lip, he’s going to keep the bait, you’re going to have an empty hook and all you’re going to feel is “doink”. Wind it up. Put another one on. He’s got your bait.”

The bag limit for the greater amberjack is 1 per person and they must be at least 34” fork length. For this and all your saltwater fishing regulations visit gulf council.org.