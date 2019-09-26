Gary Finch Outdoors: Alabama Red Snapper Extension

Normally this time of the year we are getting ready to pull our boats out of the water, but this year, it’s time to get boats and tackle prepared for some extra red snapper fishing.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that they will open an additional recreational three-day season for red snapper, October 4th, 5th, and 6th. The possession limit is two fish per person with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.

Remember, a saltwater license is required for all recreational anglers, age 16 and older, except when fishing aboard a licensed charter boat. Anglers are required to use circle hooks and de-hooking devices when fishing for any reef species including red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico.

Anglers are also reminded that as of September 1, 2019, any angler age 16 and older must have a Reef Fish Endorsement to possess any species of Gulf reef fish. For more information about the Reef Fish Endorsement, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

For additional information regarding Gulf fishing visit gulfcouncil.org. The information here provides guidance on fishing federal waters and lists the various species that can be caught while fishing offshore.

Take this opportunity to go out and check your favorite spots and let us know how the snapper fishing is on your boat.